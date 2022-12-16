Jazz 132, Pelicans 129: Three Impressive Takeaways

What did we learn from the Utah Jazz's 17th win of the season.

In an action-packed thriller, the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans for a third time this season, displaying confidence, versatility, and supreme team effort. The Pelicans are likely dreading the possibility of facing the Jazz in the NBA playoffs, as they've lost at home, were blown out, and touched up in overtime on Thursday.

At this point in the season, most teams must combine the injury bug with the rigors of an 82-game stretch, so continuing to highlight absent players seems counterproductive. The Jazz trailed late in the fourth quarter and eventually found Lauri Markkanen, who then connected on a three-point shot. Then, the Pelicans fought back and found forward Trey Murphy III for a corner pocket three-pointer to tie the game.

In the closing seconds of regulation, Markkanen attempted a shot from a Kelly Olynyk inbound pass that was blocked by New Orleans' Larry Nance Jr., and off to overtime the two teams went, where the Jazz prevailed.

What did we learn from Utah's gritty OT win? Let's dive in.

Jordan Clarkson Flamed On

From the initial tip-off, Clarkson was in his bag and scored a career-high 17 points in the first quarter. He eventually finished with 39 points while draining shot after connected shot to crush the hearts of the Pelicans.

Clarkson also posted eight rebounds with two assists, two steals, shot 57.7% from the field, and made a whopping seven three-pointers, registering a +2 game rating. If you were not fortunate enough to see this contest, you missed an 801 treat as Clarkson dazzled throughout, and the Pelicans were at a disadvantage all night.

Markkanen an All-Star Lock

Anytime an NBA team produces two 30-point scorers in the same game, trouble will surely loom for the opposition. Along with Clarkson, Markkanen scored 31 points, grabbed five boards with three assists, and shot 53.3% from the field.

'The Finnisher' drained five three-point shots and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Markkanen registered a -3 game rating but was monumental in the victory. He may not be voted into the All-Star game by the fans, but he should be voted in by the coaches.

Zion Williamson Dazzles

Williamson scored 31 points, with eight rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks. He shot 50% from the field and made 6-of-8 free throws. He registered a +2 game rating.

As a side note, Williamson struggled with the size of Utah's rookie center Walker Kessler. However, Williamson is as advertised.

Bottom Line

This game had playoff implications written all over it, but the Jazz seem to have a high rate of success when facing the Pelicans. I was hoping the Jazz would foul prior to Murphy's three-pointer, but head coach Will Hardy remains intent on not fouling in certain situations, which is a mystery.

Clarkson and Markkanen were lights out, and you could feel the intensity of the 801 crowd. The Pelicans dropped to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference while sporting an 18-10 record, and the Jazz now sit at No. 7 at 17-14.

The Jazz next face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

