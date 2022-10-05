Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 101: What we Learned

The Utah Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-101 to earn their first preseason victory under new head coach Will Hardy.

The Jazz were engaged offensively and defensively from the beginning of this contest and operated as a collective group. The Jazz built momentum throughout and won quarters two, three, and four.

Four Jazzmen scored double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson with 19 points, followed by Mike Conley with 16 points, Collin Sexton with 13 points, and Kelly Olynyk pitched in 12 points with six assists and four rebounds. Portland also had four players score double figures, led by Damian Lillard's 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The final product improved greatly from the opening preseason debacle against the Toronto Raptors.



What it Means

Jazz Nation should remain neutral with feelings regarding preseason competition. What's important with these games is building team chemistry, the drive of each player, the skill level, and the actual feel for the game. For the most part, all of the Jazzmen acquitted themselves well in these areas.

The 2022-23 preseason is a four-game stretch ahead of the start of the NBA regular season. The Jazz played 18 players against the Trail Blazers but will need to cut multiple players before the October 19 regular-season opener vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Overall, this was a good bounce-back effort by the entire team, with great effort on both ends of the floor. The regular season is a completely different animal, but at least for now, Jazz Nation can be quite pleased with the product that was on display against the Trail Blazers.

