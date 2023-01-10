Jazz Missing Three Players in Rematch With Cavs

The Utah Jazz face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in what will be Donovan Mitchell’s first time back to Salt Lake City since the blockbuster trade last summer.

The Cavaliers enter the contest relatively healthy, with only power forward Dean Wade (shoulder) listed as out. The Jazz are a little banged up with starting center Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), and Collin Sexton (hamstring) set to miss Tuesday's tilt with the Cavaliers.

This is the game that Jazz fans have had marked on their calendar since Mitchell was shipped to Cleveland in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Sexton, and draft compensation.

The trade has worked out for both sides. Mitchell has elevated his game to a new level with career highs in points (28.8) and FG% (48.8), while Markkanen is also having a career year, averaging 24.5 ppg.

We’ll have to see what kind of welcome the ex-Jazzman will receive. There will definitely be a portion of the crowd cheering for Mitchell, but there will most likely be some scattered boos in the place where the four-time All-Star started his career in 2017.

The oddsmakers are predicting the Cavaliers to come out on top despite their 8-11 record on the road this year and Utah playing well at home at 12-7. The Cavaliers opened up as a four-point favorite.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

