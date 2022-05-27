Skip to main content

This Stat Proves How Soft the Jazz Have Become

A symptom of a team lacking intestinal fortitude.

Don’t look now, but the analysis paralysis of the Utah Jazz's 2021-22 season is upon us. This is the time of the year when patience is short, and the Twitter threads long.

But what if the answer to the underperforming Jazz is a simple one? Maybe the roster doesn’t need to be broken into a million pieces. What if the answer is — the Jazz just need to try harder?

The great Hall-of-Fame coach Larry Brown said, “Failure does not come from losing, but from not trying.” 

Does this apply to the Jazz? Let’s take a closer look at 2021-22.

A stat that doesn’t show up in a standard box score, but can really speak to the effort of a player/team, is the charge. Arguably the most physical play in basketball, a defender will sacrifice his body for the betterment of the team, with the reward being just one possession.

Now, why write a piece on a play that only happens on average about once a game? Here's why: the Jazz took just 11 charges last year. 

A number that is so ridiculously low that one not only has to question the physicality of the Jazz, but also overall effort. To put it in perspective, there were 20 NBA players who took more charges than the whole Jazz team. 

The Miami Heat took 111. NBA.com has tracked the stat since 2016-17 season and the 2021-22 Utah Jazz are dead last. You get the picture.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So does this stat translate to more wins in a given season? One could argue the actual possessions a team gains do not translate to more victories. 

But one has to question that if a team only draws 11 charges in a season, what else is being overlooked that isn't showing up in the box score? It’s a fair question.

Let’s look where the teams rank that made the Conference Finals. The Miami Heat (1), Dallas Mavericks (3) and Boston Celtics (8) were all in the top-10 for charges while the Golden State Warriors were ranked 19. In fairness, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks ranked 27 and 23, respectively. The stat is far from a perfect science.

Bottom Line

The Jazz need to get tougher if they really want to compete for a championship. Donovon Mitchell, Bojan Bogdonavich, and Jordan Clarkson are incredible shot makers. Rudy Gobert is the best defensive player on the planet. 

Quin Snyder has one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. This isn’t enough. 

If the Jazz have any chance of making some noise next year, they need to start doing the gritty things that don’t show up in a traditional box score. In a game where there’s a fine line between winning and losing, a little more effort can go a long way.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot the ball over Utah Jazz Danuel House Jr. (25) in the second quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

How Jazz can Replicate Mavs' Blueprint to Competing Deep into Playoffs

By Andrew RembaczMay 24, 2022
Rudy Gobert Block
News

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Earns Coveted NBA Accolade, Passes Two HoFers All-Time

By Chad JensenMay 24, 2022
NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: John Stockton Writes Letter to D.C. Court Vouching for Jan. 6 Rioter

By J.P. TrumanMay 21, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How Jazz Could Snap Playoff Slump Next Year if Mitchell & Gobert are Retained

By Patrick ByrnesMay 21, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) slap hands after a play in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jazz More Likely to Trade Rudy Gobert than Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenMay 20, 2022
Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) reacts after a dunk and a foul against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.
News

6 'Dogs' Jazz Could Target in Free Agency & Trade to Upgrade Defense

By Andrew RembaczMay 18, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) uses a screen set by center Rudy Gobert (27) against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Mike Conley Sends Fans a Message on Twitter on 'Future and Growth' of Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 17, 2022
Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Jazz defeated the Suns 106-101.
News

6 Head-Coaching Options for Jazz to Consider Post-Quin Snyder

By Andrew RembaczMay 16, 2022