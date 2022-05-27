This Stat Proves How Soft the Jazz Have Become

Don’t look now, but the analysis paralysis of the Utah Jazz's 2021-22 season is upon us. This is the time of the year when patience is short, and the Twitter threads long.

But what if the answer to the underperforming Jazz is a simple one? Maybe the roster doesn’t need to be broken into a million pieces. What if the answer is — the Jazz just need to try harder?

The great Hall-of-Fame coach Larry Brown said, “Failure does not come from losing, but from not trying.”

Does this apply to the Jazz? Let’s take a closer look at 2021-22.

A stat that doesn’t show up in a standard box score, but can really speak to the effort of a player/team, is the charge. Arguably the most physical play in basketball, a defender will sacrifice his body for the betterment of the team, with the reward being just one possession.

Now, why write a piece on a play that only happens on average about once a game? Here's why: the Jazz took just 11 charges last year.

A number that is so ridiculously low that one not only has to question the physicality of the Jazz, but also overall effort. To put it in perspective, there were 20 NBA players who took more charges than the whole Jazz team.

The Miami Heat took 111. NBA.com has tracked the stat since 2016-17 season and the 2021-22 Utah Jazz are dead last. You get the picture.

So does this stat translate to more wins in a given season? One could argue the actual possessions a team gains do not translate to more victories.

But one has to question that if a team only draws 11 charges in a season, what else is being overlooked that isn't showing up in the box score? It’s a fair question.

Let’s look where the teams rank that made the Conference Finals. The Miami Heat (1), Dallas Mavericks (3) and Boston Celtics (8) were all in the top-10 for charges while the Golden State Warriors were ranked 19. In fairness, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks ranked 27 and 23, respectively. The stat is far from a perfect science.

Bottom Line

The Jazz need to get tougher if they really want to compete for a championship. Donovon Mitchell, Bojan Bogdonavich, and Jordan Clarkson are incredible shot makers. Rudy Gobert is the best defensive player on the planet.

Quin Snyder has one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. This isn’t enough.

If the Jazz have any chance of making some noise next year, they need to start doing the gritty things that don’t show up in a traditional box score. In a game where there’s a fine line between winning and losing, a little more effort can go a long way.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.