Clippers Update Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Status for Jazz Matchup

What will the Utah Jazz be facing on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Clippers come to town?

The Utah Jazz look to end their five-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City.

The Clippers will be without All-Stars Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle), both of whom have been out for over a week and have no timetable set for a return.

Despite the injuries, the Clippers have won two in a row, including an 18-point comeback win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Jazz will still be missing their starting point guard Mike Conley due to the same knee contusion he suffered on November 19. Utah is winless in the five games since its veteran leader was put on the shelf.

Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune did update Conley’s progress on Tuesday via Twitter.

“Mike Conley has progressed to running and has incorporated on-court movements with shooting. He will continue daily rehab and treatments and will remain day-to-day," Walden tweeted.

Conley is Utah’s only true point guard on the roster, and the Jazz have struggled in their half-court sets, particularly late in games. Collin Sexton has started in Conley’s place and is listed as a point guard, but if we're being honest, he is more of a scorer than a facilitator.