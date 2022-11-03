Jazz Collapse in Dallas: What we Learned

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks 103-100 on Wednesday night. It was a game of runs that witnessed Utah squander two sizeable leads.

The Jazz commanded early control of this contest by building a 37-23 lead in the first half. The Mavericks responded and erased the early Jazz lead.

The Jazz then rebuilt a separate 15-point lead but could not hold on, and the Mavericks prevailed to improve their record to 4-3. The loss drops the Jazz to 6-3 on season. Utah currently sits No. 3 in the Western Conference standings.

10 Jazzmen received playing time with five scoring in double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson's 22 points, eight assists, five boards, and a steal. Collin Sexton chipped in with 19 points.

The Mavericks survived the Jazz with a three-headed monster performance led by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 11 assists, and five boards. Christian Wood compiled a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Spencer Dinwiddie's 20 points, five assists, four boards, and four steals helped the Mavs seal the victory.

This was a good home victory for the Mavericks. Although the Jazz weren't victorious, they put themselves in a position to win which is all you can ask, particularly when competing on the road. The Jazz will look to shake this loss and face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

What did we learn? Here are my key takeaways from Utah's loss in Dallas.

Two Double-Digit Collapses... Why?

The Jazz built a 14-point lead in the first half that was countered by the Mavericks. The Jazz then built a separate 15-point lead and still lost the game. Concerned?

We will give the Jazz the benefit of the doubt for several reasons. The season remains young, the Jazz are still learning each other, the game was on the road and a three-headed monster reigned supreme. The Jazz get a pass, but this letdown must be noted.

Clarkson Climbs Utah's All-Time 3-Pointer Rankings

Clarkson has now made 518 three-point shots in a Jazz uniform. The 518 makes on 1,523 attempts means Clarkson is converting at 34%. He now ranks eighth all-time in Jazz history.

If the Jazz extend Clarkson's stay in SLC, he will have a legitimate shot at becoming the all-time three-point maker in Jazz history. The current leader is Joe Ingles, who made 1,071.

A Different Lineup to Close the Game

The Jazz have been great with basketball decisions, and their 6-3 record speaks for itself. But the Jazz should eventually settle on a more consistent game-closing line-up.

Certain game scripts will allow deviation from a team's traditional closing unit. If the Jazz continue to roll out different game-closing units, the level of consistency will not be favorable and will lead to more losses. The Jazz should develop and implement a consistent closing unit.

What the Loss Means

It's difficult to win on the road in the NBA, and when a team has an MVP candidate like Doncic, it's even more difficult. To build two separate double-digit leads is no easy task, so the Jazz will need to protect game leads in the future.

A Jazz win would've been ideal, but they are in third place in the Western Conference. Jazz Nation will look for more consistency with closers and prepare for the Lakers on Sunday.

