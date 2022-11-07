Skip to main content

How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102

The Utah Jazz continue to defy the odds.

The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-102.

Paul George led all scorers with 34 points in a losing cause.

Utah led for most of the game, but the Clippers made a run in the fourth that kept Jazz fans on the edge of their seat. George hit a couple of free throws to give L.A. a four-point lead with only 5:35 left in the game, but from that point, Utah finished a 9-0 run on a Malik Beasley three-pointer to take a 101-96 lead, and never looked back.

The Jazz announced earlier in the day that their starting power forward Jarred Vanderbilt would miss the contest due to a right adductor soreness. Utah’s best wing defender was sorely missed as George was able to have his way with whatever was thrown at him as he was able to get his 34 points on an efficient 22 shots.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But when the rubber met the road, Utah was able to overcome George’s effort with five players reaching double figures. Most notably, Collin Sexton came off the bench with 22 points, and Lauri Markkanen chipped in 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

The win improved Utah’s record to 8-3 and put them second in the Western Conference. The loss dropped the Clippers to 5-5 and tied for the eighth seed.

The Jazz travel back home to play their third game in four nights when they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena on Monday night.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz HC Praises Nickeil Alexander-Walker's Performance in L.A.

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Mike Conley Reveals Why Opponents are Struggling to Stop Jazz

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Biggest Winners & Losers from Jazz Decimating Lakers 130-116

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Jazz's 130-116 Win Over Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) drives towards the net while Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) defends at Target Center.
News

Updating Jazz First-Round Pick via Nets

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy shouts out a play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

How Jazz HC Will Hardy Became a Favorite for Coach of the Year

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Collapse in Dallas: What we Learned

By James Lewis
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Biggest Winners & Losers from 103-100 Mavs Loss

By Patrick Byrnes