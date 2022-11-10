Skip to main content

Jazz HC Touts 'Handling Adversity of the Road' in Hawks Win

The Utah Jazz keep rolling.

The Utah Jazz continue to make a mockery of the media’s NBA preseason power rankings, with a 125-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 32 points while knocking down 6-for-8 from long distance. It's becoming a trend where Utah is getting contributions up and down the roster. 

Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler got to double digits off the bench, scoring 18 and 12 points, respectively. Shooting guard Jordan Clarkson also chipped in 23 points.

Shooting guard Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 in a losing cause.

The Jazz improved to 10-3 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 7-4.

The Jazz were red-hot coming into the contest and appeared to be cruising to a victory as they were able to jump out to a 14-point lead with 5:40 left in the second quarter, 50-36. However, the NBA is a game of streaks, and the Hawks were able to close the gap on an 18-13 run to get in striking distance at half, 63-54.

The third quarter was all about the Hawks, as the Jazz looked sluggish out of the gates. Trae Young and Murray used their athleticism to get easy looks and outscored the Jazz 36-22 to take a 90-85 lead heading to the final quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But the Jazz dug in and stunned the Hawks with a 40-point fourth quarter and took their first lead of the quarter on a Beasly three-pointer with 9:32 left, and never looked back.

It was a game of stretches where at times, both teams appeared to be in control of the game, but when the rubber met the road, it was Utah that got hot at the right time.

This Jazz team is no joke on the offensive end and can score in bunches. 40-point quarters are usually reserved for All-Star games, but when Utah gets hot, it can score from anywhere on the court, and has no fear when launching it from long distance.

Head coach Will Hardy has instilled a no-fear attitude with this squad, and shame on ESPN and TNT for having zero games where the Jazz can show what they can do on a national stage.

"I’m proud of the way the guys responded to adversity on the road," Hardy said post-game. "I thought our team stuck together really well tonight."

The Jazz get a well-deserved two days off before they face off with the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 4:00 pm MDT.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Mike Conley Dishes on Jazz's 'Brand of Basketball'

By Andrew Rembacz
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

How Jazz's Random Team Identity is Confounding Opponents

By Andrew Rembacz
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
News

Hawks Update Trae Young's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball up the court in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena.
News

Lauri Markkanen Confirms 'Tank Mode' Talk Motivated Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) posts up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Praises Lauri Markkanen's Performance vs. Anthony Davis

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (30) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Trounce Lakers, 139-116: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) going to the basket in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Illuminating Takeaways from Jazz 139-116 Beatdown of Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Have a 'Chip' on Their Shoulder per Jordan Clarkson

By Chad Jensen