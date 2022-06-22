Jazz's Three Greatest Draft Day Trades

The Utah Jazz don't currently own a pick in the 2022 NBA draft, but that doesn't mean executive Danny Ainge is going to be sitting on the sidelines.

The Jazz could still sneak in the draft via trade, and they've proven in the past that with one right move a team can stay relevant for years.

Let's take a look at the three greatest trades made by the Jazz on draft day.

Deron Williams | 2005

In 2005, the Jazz traded three first-round picks just to move up three spots to get the third pick in the 2005 draft. With that pick, Utah selected Williams, who helped the Jazz become part of the playoff conversation from 2006-2010.

Williams led the Jazz to the Western Conference Finals in 2007 where they eventually lost to the San Antonio Spurs. He was also involved in the New Jersey Nets trade that brought Derrick Favors to the Jazz in 2011.

The Jazz got the better end of both of the Williams deals.

Rudy Gobert | 2013

This could be the best Jazz trade of all time. In 2013, the Denver Nuggets traded the 27th pick of the draft for the 46th selection and cash. The Jazz selected Gobert, and the rest is history.

A trade that initially was an afterthought, ended up landing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. It's a great example of why every pick matters.

Will Gobert be a part of a draft deal this year? It's certainly a possibility.

Donovan Mitchell | 2017

Mitchell was never drafted by the Jazz. He was actually drafted by the Nuggets with the 13th pick and then traded to the Jazz for the 24th selection and Trey Lyles on draft day.

With that 24th pick, the Nuggets selected Tyler London who was out of the NBA within two years. The importance of Mitchell being traded to the Jazz following the aftermath of being scorned by Gordon Hayward can't be understated.

Hayward was soon forgotten, and the Mitchell/Gobert combo has led the Jazz to six straight playoff appearances.

