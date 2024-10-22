Jazz Exercise Options on Four First-Rounders
The Utah Jazz have made some moves on the heels of the 2024-25 season getting underway. Second-year players Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh had their third-year options exercised. Also, the Jazz exercised the fourth-year rookie scale on starting center Walker Kessler. Kessler is entering his third year in Salt Lake City.
All four players are first-round picks. George and Hendricks were lottery picks, while Brice Sensabaugh was selected late in the first round. Kessler was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves after being picked in the first round of the 2022 draft.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise to Jazz fans. Utah's youth movement is alive and well, and all four players have shown promise since arriving in Salt Lake City. George, Hendricks, and Kessler will begin the year in the starting lineup, and Sensabaugh will be one of the first players to come off the bench. Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton will round out the starting five.
The 2024-25 season is just around the corner. Utah hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Delta Center. All eyes will be on how Jazz head coach Will Hardy distributes the rotation minutes. On Media Day, the Jazz emphasized that this season will be focused on youth and development. We’ll see if that strategy plays out during the infant stages of the season. The tip-off is slated for 7:00 MT.
