How Jazz can Exploit Rockets in Utah Rematch

Here's how the Utah Jazz can avenge their first loss of the season.
On Monday, the Utah Jazz suffered their first defeat of the young NBA season at the hands of the Houston Rockets. It was a back-to-back contest for Utah, and the team's fatigue was evident from the start of the game.

The Rockets took advantage of lethargic Jazz legs. Kevin Porter Jr summed it up well. 

 “We knew they were coming off a back-to-back, so our whole game plan was to make them run,” Porter said. “We needed high energy, we needed momentum, and that’s what we did.”

With both teams now being well-rested, Houston will now travel to the 801 to participate in a rematch battle at Vivint Smart Arena on Wednesday night.

The Jazz and Rockets mirror each other in multiple ways, as both teams are young, athletic, and rebuilding for the future. The Jazz hold an edge with veteran leadership mixed with better reserve players. 

Although the Rockets may disagree, look for the Jazz to reign victorious in this Western Conference rematch.

Here's how the Jazz can exploit the Rockets. 

Use Lauri Markkanen's Size 

Markkanen has enjoyed superb early-season success. If this trends continues, he could be named to the All-Star team. In the previous contest, the 6-foot-3 Eric Gordon started as a forward for the Rockets. 

At times, Gordan was matched up with the 7-foot Markkanen. If this match-up surfaces in Wednesday night's game, the Jazz will surely place Markkanen in the post area and allow him to get into his custom deluxe package. 

If Gordon defends any Jazz post player, simply using team size will create a disadvantage for the Rockets.

Let the Bench Mob Cook

The Jazz have displayed their team depth in every game this season, and this rematch should be no different. The Rockets are a top-heavy team, meaning the bulk of their production comes by way of their starters. 

In the initial contest, the Rockets produced five double-digit scorers, with four being starters. The Jazz produced seven double-digit scorers and should continue to send players in waves at the Rockets. 

Jazz reserves Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, and Walker Kessler could make a case for starting on other NBA teams with proof the Jazz have a superior bench.

Limit Team Fouls

Hopefully, Jarred Vanderbilt and Kessler visited the study room to watch film and plan to stay out of foul trouble. Sometimes a foul is warranted, but it's the unnecessary contact that forces the coaching staff to make adjustments. 

The Jazz can be a more versatile team with corrections on defensive fouls. The Rockets are a young team and will play in front of an aggressive crowd. 

Look for the youth of the Rockets to commit early fouls and go to their bench, which clearly isn't on the same level as Utah.

Versatility Reigns Supreme

The Jazz lost in the initial meeting with the Rockets. Both teams are young and enjoy an up-tempo pace. 

The Rockets have an explosive backcourt, but the Jazz have more advantages. Look for Utah's versatility — the Bench Mob — and home crowd to assist in the victory and avenge its only loss of the season.

