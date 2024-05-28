Jazz to 'Explore' Trading No. 10 Overall Pick per Insider
The NBA rumor mill is heating up for the Utah Jazz as we inch closer to the draft beginning on June 26. The latest comes from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com regarding Utah's willingness to upgrade the roster via trade and possibly use the No. 10 overall pick or other 2024 selections as the bait.
"Utah is expected to explore trading the No. 10 overall pick and the other first-rounders this year, league sources told HoopsHype. There’s a belief from some around the league that Utah’s owner, Ryan Smith, would like to add more star talent to the Jazz, and Ainge has aggressively monitored the trade market."
This rumor would be consistent with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge's remarks in his postseason press conference. Ainge told the press that Utah's positioned to go "Big Game Hunting" this offseason and playing for keeps as soon as this upcoming year is in the cards. Utah has yet to play in the postseason since Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded in 2022, and multiple upgrades will be needed for that to change.
There are a few big names out there that could be on the trade block, but due to a weak 2024 draft class, it will take more than the No. 10 pick to land an All-Star talent. Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and Zach LaVine have been floated as potential trade targets this offseason. Landing any of these players would be a big boost for a franchise that's tanked the two previous seasons.
If the exchange doesn't happen on draft day, Scotto believes Tennessee's Dalton Knecht could be a fit in Salt Lake City and somebody that Utah would be interested in. Utah could use the shooting and someone who can spread the floor in its half-court sets.
"Should Utah not find a worthwhile trade or multiple trades with the picks, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, can add floor spacing and is ready to contribute immediately at 23."
This rumor would be bad news for Team Tank. With an upgrade or two, the Jazz could be positioned to make a run at the playoffs next season. However, there'll still be multiple pieces from contending for the title. For that to happen, they'll need to somehow find a more impactful piece than their current best player, Lauri Marrkanen.
The 2025 draft class is projected to have multiple franchise game-changers. If Utah stays put going into next season, then Jazz fans can anticipate another year in which losing games and player development will take precedence. Cooper Flagg, Nolan Traore, and Dylan Harper lead a list of players who could be the face of a franchise for years to come. Jazz fans should get some closure soon, with the draft now less than a month away.
