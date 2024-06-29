Jazz Face Turning Point With Lauri Markkanen
The initial reaction regarding the 2024 NBA draft has been deemed a success. Despite the contrary belief before the draft, the Utah Jazz kept all three picks and now have six drafted players over a two-year span rostered heading into the 2024-25 season.
So, with the 2024 draft now in the books, what's next on the agenda in Salt Lake City? The attention now will be on Lauri Markkanen and whether Utah decides to sign their best player to an extension or trade him for draft capital for the future. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski addressed the issue after the draft on ESPN's SportsCenter.
"Teams are being aggressive in this marketplace. He [Markkanen] has had a renaissance in his career with Will Hardy in Utah, and listen, I think it would take a great, great deal to pry him out of there, but Utah has got to listen, and there's no shortage of teams who have an interest of seeing just what it might take to get Markkanen out of Utah."
After witnessing what the New York Knicks had to sacrifice in the Mikal Bridge exchange with the Brooklyn Nets, it's no wonder there's more speculation that the Jazz could bottom out despite entering the third year of a rebuild. Brooklyn received four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick, an unprotected pick swap, and one second-round pick.
Markkanen could match at least what Brooklyn received, and it's not out of the question that it could be trumped. However, trading with a franchise that's playing for keeps is a dangerous proposition. Utah is learning that the hard way. With where it stands today, the hauls received in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades are all trending to be late first-round picks.
If Utah does decide to tank the 2024-25 season, it could still have its cake and eat it, too. The Jazz could re-sign Markkanen to an extension and still bottom out into the 2025 NBA lottery. Utah could trade Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson and still punt the 2024-25 season with Markkanen. Surrounding Markkanen with rookies and second-year players would almost guarantee a top-10 pick in next year's draft.
Lastly, what does Markkanen want to do? In the past, he's stated that he believes in Utah's current trajectory. But still, he's only one year away from being able to take control of the matter. Markkanen will be an unrestricted free agent next year and, barring injury, could have a huge payday from a franchise of his choosing. If this were the case, the Jazz would certainly cut bait and trade their best player before it got to that.
Teams are permitted to start negotiating with their own free agents on June 30 and with all other free agents on July 6. Jazz fans can expect the rumors to continue and circulate around the Jazz, but It won't be long until we get answers on whether Utah will be playing for wins or whether draft position and player development will take precedence this season.
