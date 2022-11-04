Updating Jazz First-Round Pick via Nets

When the Utah Jazz traded Royce O’Neale for a first-round draft pick this past offseason, it felt like a transaction that wouldn’t move the needle much. Late first-rounders usually don’t pan out in the NBA, and if Utah could get a role player out of the deal, it would be considered a win.

But not so fast — a pick that was already trending in the right direction for the Jazz just got really interesting.

First, a quick review of the trade and the conditions concerning the pick.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired O’Neale from the Jazz in exchange for either the Nets‘, Houston Rockets’, or Philadelphia 76ers’ 2023 first-round pick (whichever is least favorable).

Let’s break down what this means and where each team stands.

Rockets

The Rockets have started the year 1-8. There’s not really a lot to talk about here, as Houston is in full tank mode, and Utah won’t be getting that pick.

It’s going to come down to which team has a better season: the Sixers or Nets?

Nets

The Nets are a dysfunctional mess right now. They’ve had a rough start on the court, winning only two of their first eight games, but off the court, they’re spiraling out of control.

A combination of firing their coach paired with a minimum five-game suspension of Kyrie Irving spells trouble. Let’s not forget what Ben Simmons is capable of contributing to the soap opera.

Future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant is still a top-tier player in the league, but the Nets need to break it down and write off 2023. There’s not a better year to do it with the loaded upcoming NBA draft. I don’t expect the Nets even to make the playoffs this year.

76ers

The Jazz are most likely getting the Sixers' pick. Preseason projections had Philadelphia making a deep playoff run, but it's trending the wrong way too.

We learned on Thursday that All-Star guard James Harden will be out for at least a month. Despite losing Harden, there’s enough talent on the roster to be a playoff team, but this feels like a fragile group.

Philadelphia is dealing with a head coach that seems to have worn out his welcome and Joel Embiid having trouble staying on the court. Certainly, the Sixers can turn it around after a 4-5 start, but this is a story that Jazz fans should be keeping a close eye on.

Wouldn’t that be something if Jazz executive 'Trader' Danny Ainge was able to parlay O’Neale into a lottery pick?

Stay tuned

