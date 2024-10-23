Jazz-Grizzlies Injury Report: Surprise Addition in the Season Opener
The Utah Jazz open the season when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center. Both teams will be missing key contributors heading into the contest.
The Jazz will be without Johnny Juzang (thumb) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring). As for the Grizzlies, GG Jackson (fifth metatarsal repair), Jaren Jackson Jr.(hamstring), Cam Spencer (ankle), and Vince Williams (tibial stress) are out.
Juzang was a surprise addition for Utah. The third-year Jazzman stood out in preseason, showcasing his ability to hit the deep ball. It’s unknown how long he’ll be missing for the Jazz.
Jackson's impact will be missed the most for the Grizzlies. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a season in which he posted highs in points (22.5) and assists (2.3). Utah certainly catches a break without Jackson’s presence.
Utah will be close to full strength, but despite being at home, the oddsmakers have the Grizzlies pegged as a three-point favorite. The Jazz are entering the third year of their rebuild, and it’s still uncertain how they’ll approach the 2024-25 season.
On Media Day, the front office discussed this season's focus on player development. However, plenty of veterans are still rostered to start the season. Jazz head coach Will Hardy's decision to distribute the minutes will be something to watch closely.
Utah's starting five to open the season will be Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George. The tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm MT.
