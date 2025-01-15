Jazz Guard Set to Miss First Game of 2024-25 Season
The Utah Jazz will be without several prominent faces during their Wednesday night battle vs. the Charlotte Hornets, but one player who won't be a part of the action stands out among the rest of the crowd.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, guard Collin Sexton will be inactive against the Hornets due to rest.
Sexton has suited up for each of the Jazz's 38 games for the season but will be getting some time off on Wednesday during the Jazz's showing at the Delta Center.
During the games he's appeared in, Sexton has remained as a bright spot in an otherwise bumpy campaign for the Jazz. He's averaged 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 47.7% from the field and a career high 42.0% from three.
His inactive status for Wednesday effectively raises some eyebrows, as Sexton has been known as a tenacious player ready to go for every opportunity possible since his arrival in Salt Lake City. The Jazz deciding to keep him out of the lineup could be due to potential trade buzz given the time of year, or it could even be a chess move that has some implications beneath the surface during a game against one of the league's worst teams and one of Utah's more prominent competitors in this offseason's looming draft lottery.
Regardless of the rationale, don't expect to see Sexton in action for Wednesday's matchup. Instead, Will Hardy will likely roll out an intriguing combination of the Jazz's young talent in their backcourt with first-year guys like Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams to pick up those minutes.
The Sexton-less Jazz will tip off against the Hornets in the Delta Center at 7 PM MT.
