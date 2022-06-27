Skip to main content

It's Time for the Jazz to Announce a New Head Coach

The Jazz need to decide on who will lead this team as head coach.

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Synder stepped down on June 5 and the 2022 NBA draft is now in the books. The Jazz's Summer League will run July 5-7 at Vivint Smart Arena. 

With no draft selections in 2022, the Jazz will be locked in on this Summer League roster. However, the pressing issue for Jazz Nation is the protracted vacancy at head coach. 

The Jazz have interviewed more than enough head-coaching candidates and it's time to make a decision. With much uncertainty about the 2022-23 season, the clarity on who will lead this year's Jazz seems as important as ever. 

Every coach will have their way of running a team with change leading the way. Some players can adapt to any circumstance while others will need more time adjust to changes. 

At this point, the longer it takes for the Jazz to hire a coach, the more it places unfair anxiety and unrest on the team. The Jazz have a lot of positive intangibles, along with some flaws, entering this next season. 

Hiring a head coach would provide a concrete sense of direction and would restore some order on the Jazz front. No one is saying rush to a decision but enough time and interviews have passed to make a solid coaching hire.

Every NBA season is chaotic in pursuit of a title. The Summer League will begin in less than two weeks with the official NBA season beginning October 19. 

The Jazz will certainly have competition at multiple previous starting positions. With a new coach comes change and adjustment. 

The Jazz are currently the only NBA team with no head coach. The team needs to end the speculation and announce who its new leader will be. 

It's time for the next head coach of the Utah Jazz to be announced. 

