Russell Westbrook Linked to Jazz by More Than Mere Trade Rumor

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the Russell Westbrook rumors this offseason. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers' flamboyant point guard has drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and the Jazz.

If Utah ends up dealing its All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell this summer, then a swap with the Lakers makes too much sense.

LeBron James' window to win championships is closing, and Westbrook’s contract hinders the Lakers from being competitive in 2022-23. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson would be players that the Lakers would most certainly target in an exchange.

The Lakers need floor-spreaders, which is exactly what Bogdanovic and Clarkson bring to the table.

The Lakers are handcuffed on what they can offer in the near future because of what’s owed to the New Orleans Pelicans, but in 2025, opportunities could open up for a franchise that has time to be patient.

Targeting unprotected draft picks from teams that are projected to be in the lottery would be the game plan for Jazz executive Danny Ainge. The Lakers would be a prime candidate during a post-James era when you factor in Anthony Davis being able to opt-out of his contract in 2024-25.

If Westbrook was to be dealt to Utah, expect a buy-out or the ex-MVP to be waived. All first-round picks aren’t equal, and where the Lakers are headed isn’t pretty.

The Jazz would be wise to take full advantage.

