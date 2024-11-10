Jazz Keep Trio of First-Rounders in Mainstream NBA Mock Draft
Is it too early to mock the 2025 NBA draft? Not if you ask CBS Sports, which projects the Utah Jazz having a high selection in a year loaded with multiple prospects that can move the needle. It’s early, but the Jazz are trending to have an excellent chance of selecting a top-five prospect.
According to CBS Sports, the Jazz are predicted to land at the No. 4 spot and select shooting guard VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University.
SG - VJ Edgecombe Baylor University
"Edgecombe starred at LuHi with his long strides and fast twitch athleticism made him appointment viewing. He's a combo guard who can get downhill in a hurry and has no fear of firing at will. In Scott Drew's system he'll instantly become one of the most fun freshmen in college basketball." -- Kyle Boone
Picking at No. 4 may not be the ideal outcome, considering Utah has as good a shot as anyone of landing the consensus No. 1 prospect, Cooper Flagg. However, Edgecombe would be a nice consolation prize for a franchise that’s still attempting to figure out a starting backcourt of the future.
Currently, the Jazz has Keyonte George penciled in as the starting and point guard position and Cody Williams at the shooting guard. There’s also the possibility of Collin Sexton being with the Jazz long-term, but if he does stick around, the most likely role would be Utah’s sixth man.
Edgecombe does provide the tangibles that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been looking for since arriving in Salt Lake City. He can play a positionless style of basketball and is arguably the most athletic player in the draft. Edgecombe’s offensive skill set does need some work to thrive at the NBA level, but he could make an impact defensively immediately.
The early mock drafts consistently show the top three selections, with Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper projected to go before Edgecombe. The selections become more complex to predict at the No. 4 pick. Other options would be Nolan Traore, Tre Johnson, or Egor Demin.
Also, the Jazz have two more selections after their lottery pick. However, both picks will be later first-rounders via the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. CBS Sports predicts those will be the 25th and 28th selections, with Utah going with Izan Almansa out of Australia and Arkansas forward Adou Thiero, respectively.
F-Izan Almansa -Australia
"Almansa pulled out of the draft this summer after struggling at the NBA Draft Combine but the thesis of him as a prospect -- a 6-foot-10 forward who can defend, pass and shoot -- should keep him in first round discussions. Just 19 years old and has a lot of winning traits." -- Kyle Boone
SG - Adou Thiero - Arkansas
"Thiero is a bulldog defender who John Calipari brought with him to Arkansas from Kentucky and could be slated for a bigger role this season. Great size, great instincts defensively. An improved 3-point shot might be the one thing keeping him from cracking the first round." - Kyle Boone
