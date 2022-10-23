4 Keys to a Jazz Victory Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz are flying high after two unexpected upset wins to begin the season. The New Orleans Pelicans are also off to a fast start with back-to-back double-digit victories on the road.

Something has to give as the Pelicans host the Jazz on Sunday night in a battle of unbeaten teams. Can the Jazz make it three in a row? Let’s break down what it'll take.

Jarred Vanderbilt Staying on the Court

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson may be the one that grabs the headlines, but Brandon Ingram is the All-Star that’s stood out to start the season. Ingram has averaged 28 points on an efficient 54.5% shooting in the Pelicans' first two games.

Ingram will be matched up against Utah’s best defensive player Jarred Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt has had problems getting in foul trouble to start the year, and he’ll need to stay on the court if the Jazz stand any chance of slowing down the Pelicans' leading scorer.

Collective Effort

It’s been strength in numbers for the Jazz in the team's first two victories. Utah had seven players score in double figures vs. the Denver Nuggets, followed by six against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jazz head coach Will Hardy has most certainly taken note.

“We had six guys in double figures tonight—39 assists on 49 baskets," Hardy said on Friday night. "On a night where our defense…. our activity on the defensive end, we forced 20 turnovers. That’s a credit to our guys.”

Previous Jazz rosters have seen success being top-heavy, but this year's version will need to continue to get contributions up and down the roster in order to stay competitive.

Keep the Energy

What has stood out more than anything in Utah's first two games is the effort they’ve been able to sustain for all four quarters. This group's energy is something that veteran point Mike Conley noticed before the season started.

"The youth and the energy that's in the building," Conley said, "the guys are just all about trying to do what's right, all about the culture."

The energy in the building that Conley is referring to has transferred to hustle and grit on the court. Let’s see if Utah can ride the wave it's been on into New Orleans and out-hustle its opponent for a third straight game.

Contain Pelicans in First Quarter

What’s stood out in New Orleans' two victories is their ability to get off to a fast start. Against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans broke out to an 18-point lead, followed by an 11-point advantage against the Charlotte Hornets after the first quarter.

Keep in mind, both of those games were on the road. Let’s see if Utah is up to the task of fighting the home crowd and keeping the game close in the first quarter, despite the Pelicans' trend of jumping out to an early lead.

The tip-off is at 5:00 pm MDT.

