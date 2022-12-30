Kings Update Trey Lyles' Status for Jazz Matchup

The Jazz will be looking to solve their road woes when they face the Sacramento Kings.

The Utah Jazz hit the road searching for their first post-Christmas win when they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday Night.

Ex-Jazzman Trey Lyles is questionable to participate due to a calf contusion. Lyles will always be remembered as the player that was traded to the Denver Nuggets for the draft pick that Utah used to obtain Donavon Mitchell.

This will be a game against two teams that were projected to be lottery-bound in 2023. The Kings are led by former lottery pick De’Aaron Fox who is having the most efficient year of his young career.

Fox is averaging 23.6 points a game on 50.2% shooting from the field. However, the Kings aren't a one-man show as they boast seven players on their roster that average double figures.

The Jazz are still in the playoff conversation as we approach the midpoint of the season, but that could change if they don’t figure out how to win some games on the road. Utah has lost its last eight out of nine away from home, including two in a row where it was favored heading into the contest.

Also, the Jazz will need to get more bench production than they’ve gotten lately. What was strong early in the season is starting to be a liability away from home. Utah’s bench has been outscored four games in a row when not playing in Salt Lake City.

Friday night's games matter in the standings as well, with the Kings sitting at the seventh spot and the Jazz only one game behind their opponent in ninth place.

The Kings enter the games as a three-point favorite. Tip-off is at 8:00 pm MDT.

