Jazz Land Intriguing Young Forward in Latest Trade Proposal
With the NBA trade deadline approaching in just under three weeks, the pressure is beginning to build for the Utah Jazz.
Being pinned as one of the league's top sellers, the odds are that this team will make a move or two as the deadline gets closer. The question is, what would Danny Ainge and Utah entertain for a potential deal?
Bleacher Report and Greg Swartz threw out a potential concept that the Jazz could entertain as the deadline gets closer, laying out an eye-catching deal that would ship out one of the roster's notable veterans to the Chicago Bulls in return for added youth and potential.
Jazz receive: F Patrick Williams, G Jevon Carter
Bulls receive: PF John Collins
Swartz laid out his rationale for the deal, noting that the Jazz could take a flier on a young three-and-D forward in Williams while capitalizing on Collins' high value.
"Collins is quietly having a good year in Utah, meaning the rebuilding Jazz would be smart to shop the 27-year-old power forward now," Swartz wrote. The breakout for Williams has never come now five years into his promising career. Still just 23, this is the type of player a franchise like Utah should take a chance on. Williams is a career 40.2 percent shooter from three with a 7-foot wingspan that could be molded into a good two-way player with time and in the right system. The Jazz have a terrific coaching staff and should be able to bring the best out of Williams."
Collins is having a strong second season in Utah, averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on a career-best 43.8% from three. If the Bulls were interested in bringing in talent for their aspired playoff push while helping the Jazz move the needle in their rebuild process, this could be a move worth making.
The addition of Williams, as well as Carter, could also help the Jazz on the defensive end to become a more balanced unit. Right now, Utah ranks 29th in the NBA for defensive rating, largely replicating their showing from last season. Getting two defensive-focused players, one on the wing and another on the perimeter, could be solid additions, even if they may not help put extensive wins on the board right now.
The NBA trade deadline lands on February 6th at 1 PM MT. Expect the Jazz to search around the market until then for the right deal.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!