Jazz Land Premier International Prospect in Latest NBA Mock Draft
We now sit just around 24 hours out until we've got the official word on where the Utah Jazz will be picking in this year's NBA Draft. Set the odds for the 8th-overall selection, and just 6.0% for the number one pick, the expectation isn't to see many fireworks happen for Salt Lake City. However, anything is possible once the ping pong balls start bouncing.
In the days leading up to the lottery order being revealed, some outlets have begun to throw out mock drafts ahead of Sunday to gauge where the board may stand before discovering how teams will be ordered later in June.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports comes in with the latest mock, where the Jazz stuck with their eighth selection to take Serbian G Nikola Topic, listed as the third-best prospect available. Parrish dished his rationale for the pick, giving the overall sentiment of Utah's overwhelming need to stack talent:
"Topic is an 18-year-old point guard from Serbia with great positional size who has already been a professional for multiple years. The Jazz remain in a rebuild and should simply take the best prospect available regardless of fit or need. In this mock draft, Topic is that player."
Standing 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Topic is a player with great length as a guard and can be an elite, versatile member of the backcourt if his shooting comes around. During his 2023-24 season overseason, he posted averages of 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 49.8/30.6/87.8 splits.
While Topic has gained considerable hype to be a top three to five selection on draft night, this scenario has the Jazz securing him a bit further down the board at eight. He could effectively come in as a strong backcourt option to pair alongside last year's rookie guard, Keyonte George.
If the Jazz ultimately decide to part ways with Jordan Clarkson via trade, it could open the door for Utah to emphasize bringing in some more guard talent summer. Topic is one of the youngest players in the class, fitting their timeline, and his playmaking sense makes him a complimentary fit in a variety of offenses. Without having a true primary facilitator last season, it's a role the Jazz could benefit from adding this offseason.
We'll get much more clarity on what to expect for the Jazz once we find out where the franchise will be selecting during Saturday's NBA Draft Lottery, kicking off at 1 PM MT.