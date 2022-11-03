Jazz Biggest Winners & Losers from 103-100 Mavs Loss

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night, with MVP candidate Luka Doncic leading all scorers with 31 points and Christian Wood chipping in 21 off the bench.

Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson finished with 22 points, leading the Jazz in a losing cause.

In the first half, Utah jumped out in front and was able to extend its lead to 12 points with 5:13 left in the second quarter, but the Mavericks were able to inch closer, finishing the quarter with a 16-7 run to make it 50-47 at the half.

The second half was all about the fourth quarter. The Mavericks took their first lead of the second half with 7:48 left in the game and never looked back. The Jazz had a chance to tie it down three points with 3.1 seconds left, but Clarkson misfired at the buzzer to end the game.

As usual, we've got your winners and losers from a tough Jazz loss. Let's break it down.

Loser: Jazz Go Small

Head coach Will Hardy decided to go small at the wings to close out the game. Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, and Clarkson on the court at the same time was an interesting combination.

Hardy has been able to push all the right buttons this season, but the Mavericks were able to get a lot of open looks with three small guards on the floor at the same time.

Winner: Assists Are Up

Utah continued to share the ball and finished the game with 28 assists. This is the strength of this young team and is a far cry from watching last year's version with Donovon Mitchell closing out games.

Speaking of Mitchell, this might be one of the few times where both teams involved in the blockbuster trade this summer are winners.

Loser: ESPN & TNT

The Jazz have zero nationally televised games scheduled this year. Shame on TNT for taking Utah off the schedule for the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, who have a combined record of 4-11.

This Jazz team is fun to watch, so we’ll see whether Utah will get flexed back on the national stage at some point this year.

Loser: Ochai Agbaji

The first-round pick acquired in the Mitchell trade was taken out of the rotation with Rudy Gay coming back from a three-game hiatus due to Covid. Agbaji played well when called upon, averaging 6.6 ppg in just 19 minutes a game.

The ex-Kansas Jayhawk was the player that was rumored to be the difference maker in the Mitchell trade, so it is eye-opening that he was the odd man out in Dallas. Agbaji’s minutes will be something to keep an eye on moving forward. Gay finished the game with two points in 13 minutes.

Winner: Utah's Draft position via Minnesota's 2023 Unprotected Pick

What’s going on in Minnesota? The Timberwolves have lost two in a row and are 4-4 to start the young season.

The alarming part is that the Timberwolves had a soft schedule through eight games and the rumors of a fractured locker room continue to circulate. This bodes well for Utah if Minnesota can’t turn it around.

Initially, this was a projected pick in the high 20s, but it’s trending to be below 20 early in the season. There’s plenty of time to turn it around, but something Jazz fans should be watching.

