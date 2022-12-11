Jazz Should Feel Optimistic Despite Nuggets Loss

The Utah Jazz fought tooth and nail in Denver despite being depleted.

A depleted Utah Jazz squad dropped a close contest to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, falling 115-110, but should feel quite optimistic after their performance. Winning every game would be ideal, but that's never been in the cards.

As a season marches on, you must truly evaluate wins and losses. The Jazz competed in Denver sans the services of Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson, yet remained competitive throughout.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, were able to perform with a relatively healthy roster. Now that we are treading toward the mid-point of the season, the Nuggets have to be a bit concerned if they face the Jazz in the playoffs.

The Jazz received a solid outing by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 27 points, with three boards and two assists, shooting 56% from the field and connecting on five three-point shots. He did commit six turnovers, but the focal point is the additional depth he provides for the Jazz.

Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points each, while Kelly Olynyk finished with 18 points and nine boards, handing out three assists. Walker Kessler chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

The Nuggets received an MPV-like performance from Nikola Jokić. He took matters into his own hands and recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks, and a steal. Guard Jamal Murray dazzled with 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds, but this night belonged to Jokić.

The win elevated the Nuggets' record to 16-10 and No. 3 in the Western Conference, while the Jazz dropped to 15-14 and No. 9 in the West.

The Jazz will receive another slight breather before taking the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Arena.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!