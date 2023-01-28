Mavericks Update Luka Dončić's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz will be facing an undermanned Dallas Mavericks squad.

The Utah Jazz face off against the Dallas Mavericks as the two franchises jockey for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference. Dallas will be short heading into the contest, while Utah is trending to be playing at full strength.

The Mavericks will be missing MVP candidate Luka Dončić due to an ankle injury that occurred on Thursday versus the Phoenix Suns. The injury is considered to be mild, and Dončić will have a shot of suiting up when they play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Also, Dallas’ second leading scorer Christian Wood will be absent because of a thumb injury and will reportedly be re-evaluated next week.

Jazz center Kelly Olynyk could make his first appearance since re-aggravating an ankle injury on January 8, being listed as questionable. Jazz head coach Will Hardy announced on Friday that Olynyk will most likely return as a starter but won’t be replacing rookie center Walker Kessler moving forward.

This will probably send shooting guard Malik Beasley back to a reserve role, with Olynyk sliding in at the power forward position playing alongside Kessler.

The Jazz need to start taking advantage of their opponents when they’re at a vulnerable state if they want to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. Utah has lost numerous games this season when facing teams without their best players.

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal have all missed time in games in which Utah was favored, but came up short.

With Dončić and Wood out, Utah has opened up a 7.5-point favorite. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!