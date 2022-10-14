Skip to main content

Jazz vs. Mavs Preseason Finale: What to Watch For

Utah Jazz players make their final case to land a roster spot on Friday night.

The Utah Jazz wrap up their preseason schedule tonight vs. the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City. New Jazz head coach Will Hardy has some big decisions lying ahead, and how the game unfolds should shed some light on key roster decisions moving forward.

Let’s dive in and take a look at what Jazz fans should be looking for.

Starting Five

It appears Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, and Jarred Vanderbilt have locked down starting spots. It’s still unclear who will start at the point and shooting guard positions. 

It’s been a mixed bag of Mike Conley, Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, and Jordan Clarkson getting starts in the previous three games, although it looks like Conley and Clarkson are trending to crack the starting five. Jazz Nation will know how it plays out 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Where do Jazz Stand with Rudy Gay?

Jazz fans were taken back on Tuesday night when veteran Gay received 25 minutes of playing time, while rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji didn’t see the court. Was Utah showcasing Gay for a potential trade, or does he fit in the Jazz plans moving forward? 

Gay has been underwhelming on the court and is a roadblock for the younger players that need live reps to develop. It could cost the Jazz $12 million to let him walk away, but he’s just not a fit for a team in the midst of a rebuild.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Roster Bubble Watch

It looks like second-year point guard Jared Butler secured his roster spot against the San Antonio Spurs. This leaves Gay, Leandro Bolmaro, Stanley Johnson, Cody Zeller, and Udoka Azubuike vying for three spots. 

It will be interesting to see how Hardy distributes the minutes to the players that are on the fence of making the final cut.

Defensive Adjustments

The Jazz got scorched for 39 points in the first quarter on Tuesday night. Now, it’s just one game, but the lack of rim protection and paint presence was a glaring issue, especially when Walker Kessler wasn’t in the game. 

Let’s see if Utah can flip the script and hold the opponent to a reasonable number out of the gates.

Tip-off for the final tuneup is at 7:00 p.m. at Vivint Arena.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes a shot over Toronto Raptors forward Josh Jackson (12) and forward Dalano Banton (45) during the fourth quarter at Rogers Place.
News

Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) brings the ball up the court against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Predicting New Rotation Jazz HC Will Hardy Roll With

By Patrick Byrnes
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles after the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center.
News

Jazz Have Two Trades Left to Maximize Victor Wembanyama Odds

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives the all past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 111-104 Preseason Loss to Spurs

By Patrick Byrnes
Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) carries the ball around Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) during the fourth quarter at Rogers Place.
News

Predicting Toughest Jazz Cuts Ahead of 15-Man Roster Deadline

By Patrick Byrnes
Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during media day at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Report: Jazz Waiving Saben Lee Ahead of Deadline

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) grabs an offensive rebound during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) at Moda Center.
News

Jazz Preseason Hints at Will Hardy's Starting Five

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes a shot over Toronto Raptors forward Josh Jackson (12) and forward Dalano Banton (45) during the fourth quarter at Rogers Place.
News

Jazz Hosting Free Scrimmage For New-Look Roster on Saturday

By Patrick Byrnes