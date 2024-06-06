Jazz Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: The Experts Predicting Pick No. 10
The NBA draft is just around the corner and the mock drafts are heating up. Provided they keep their picks, the Utah Jazz are in possession of selections No. 10, 29, and 32. There's a plethora of directions that can be taken for a franchise that could use a shot in the arm after the tanking efforts of the 2023-24 season didn't pay off in the draft lottery.
What are the pundits saying about pick No. 10 as inch closer to the big day? Let's take a look.
G Rob Dillingham - Kentucky - Yahoo Sports
Dillngham's pre-draft process has been kept unusually quiet and that might be on purpose to protect his draft stock. He didn't test or go through shooting drills during the combine and didn't participate in the Klutch pro day, citing a sore ankle. Some teams love his play-making and how well he plays in crunch time, but others worry about his defense along the perimeter and his size. - Krysten Peek
SF Tidjane Salaun - France - AP Sports
Salaun can make it three French players as lottery picks in this year’s draft. The 6-9 forward has the frame and game to fit the NBA style of play. He can shoot it from deep and improved his game — not to mention his frame — while playing in the French LNB Pro A, the same league as Wembanyama before his move to the NBA. Salaun may be a longer-term project, but has massive upside. - John Marshall
SF Ron Holland - G League Ignite - Bleacher Report
The Jazz could try finding a more polished prospect who can help Lauri Markkanen right away, but a quick scan of their situation shows a nagging need for upside. Utah has been a lottery participant in back-to-back years. This talent base requires an expansion. It makes sense, then, for the Jazz to end Ron Holland's skid here. His game needs buffing in most aspects, but they should be willing to play it patient with a prospect who was once regarded as the best in his class. He is a turbo-charged athlete with good size, defensive versatility and heat-up-in-a-hurry shot-making. - Zach Buckley
SF Tidjane Salaun - France- CBS Sports
Salaun is shooting up draft boards thanks to his versatile skill set and NBA-ready, athletic frame. He doesn't turn 19 until August, so this is clearly a long-term, upside play for Utah -- but they're certainly a team that can afford to be patient. One source who's seen him play in France told me he thinks Salaun will eventually be a better finished product than countrymen Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher. The Jazz would love to be the beneficiaries of that kind of talent at No. 10. - Collin Ward-Henninger
