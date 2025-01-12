Jazz-Nets Injury Report: Multiple Contributors Out
The Utah Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday. The Nets will be missing multiple key players.
Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle), and D’Angelo Russell (leg) are out. Also, Dariq Whitehead (concussion) is questionable.
The Jazz haven’t released their injury report yet, but players to keep an eye on are Brice Sensabaugh, Keyonte George, and John Collins. All three players missed Utah's 114-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The article will be updated when information becomes available.
Something will have to give with two franchises stacking up losses this season. The Nets have lost four straight and seven of their last eight games. Utah hasn’t been much better, losing three games in a row and eight of its previous 10.
This game will also have implications in the battle for draft position. Where it stands today, the Jazz have the fifth-best lottery odds while the Nets have the sixth. The Jazz are 3.5 games ahead of the Nets in the lottery standings.
This is the second and last time the two teams face off against each other this year. Led by Lauri Markkanen’s 21 points, the Jazz cruised to a 105-94 victory. Collin Sexton and Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in 18 points in what was Utah’s only seventh win of the year.
The oddsmakers see this one as close but give the Jazz a slight edge. DraftKings has Utah pegged as a four-point favorite. The tip-off is at 6:00 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!