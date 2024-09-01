Jazz Offseason Recap: 4 Biggest Storylines of the Summer
It's been an eventful offseason for the Utah Jazz. The roster saw its share of changes as Jazz CEO Danny attempts to renovate Utah into a contender entering the third year of the rebuild.
Some offseason rumors had substance, while most were just smoke and mirrors. Either way, Jazz fans are getting a clearer picture of what lies ahead. So, what were the biggest offseason stories that helped shape Utah's roster for the 2024-25 season? Let's examine.
The 'Big Game Hunting' Rumors Never Came to Fruition
Ainge started the offseason with a bang, thanks to his 'Big Game Hunting' comments at his end-of-the-year press conference. The comments certainly got the rumors started, and the speculation that Utah would be making a big move was circulating on Social Media.
Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, and Paul George were among the players rumored to be acquired by the Jazz. However, it was all smoke and mirrors, and Utah did not make a move for an All-Star caliber player.
So, what does this mean moving forward? Jazz fans are in for a year in which player development and draft positioning should take prescience over winning basketball games. It was fun to speculate that Utah was ready to make a big move, but if we're honest, the Jazz are at least a couple of years away from relevance.
Jazz Keep All Three 2024 Draft Picks
Most pundits believed that Utah was in a position to make some deals heading into the 2024 draft. Utah had the assets to move up the board, but the Jazz decided to stay put when the rubber met the road.
There's a lot of basketball to be played, but the gut reaction was that Utah faired well with all three picks. The No. 10 overall pick, Cody Williams, was rumored to be at the top of Utah's draft board, while Isaiah Collier and Kylie Filipowski were both projected to be long gone before it was Ainge's turn to select.
The Jazz will now have five rostered players heading into the 2024-25 campaign from the 2023 and 2024 drafts. We can expect plenty of player development this season going forward which bodes well for the fans that want Utah to tank for a top-5 pick.
John Collins and Jordan Clarkson Remain on the Roster
The writing has been on the wall for a while that Clarkson and Collins will most likely not be part of Utah's long-term plans. It made sense that Utah would part ways with the pair this summer, but it's currently trending that both players will be sticking around for a bit.
Neither player has a deal that I would consider team-friendly, and both contracts don't expire until after the 2025-26 season. It's hard to believe that either player would garner much attention in the trade market until next season when the contracts are close to expiring.
This could change if Clarkson or Collins can increase their trade stock with more consistent court play. However, until that happens, we can expect both players to be rostered for the 2024-25 season unless Ainge is open to taking a negative asset back in exchange.
Jazz Re-Sign Lauri Markkanen to 5-year Contract
The summer's biggest story was Utah's decision not to trade Markkanen and re-sign their best player to a 5-year contract worth 238 million. Also, Markkanen can't be traded during the season because the deal was signed within six months of the 2025 trade deadline.
The signing was good news for Jazz fans and gave Utah a player to center its rebuild around. However, the signing of Markkanen does raise a question heading into the new year: Can Utah bottom out to a top-5 pick with Markkanen on the roster?
The 2025 draft class is projected to be loaded, led by the University of Duke's Cooper Flagg. Does Utah have a realistic shot at obtaining Flagg, or is there too much veteran talent on the roster to tank the season? Tanking with a rostered Markkanen will be the biggest unanswered question in the future.
