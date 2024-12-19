Jazz-Pistons Injury Report: Tobias Harris Status Update
The Utah Jazz continue their five-game road trip on Thursday night when they face the Detroit Pistons. Detroit looks to be short-handed heading into the contest. Backup center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is listed as out, while starting guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is doubtful. Also, Tobias Harris (thumb) is probable after missing one game.
As for the Jazz, Svi Mykhailiuk (groin) is questionable, and Isaiah Collier (G-League), Kyle Filipowski (G-League), and Cody Williams ( G-League) are out.
Utah heads into the game as healthy as they’ve been all year. They’ll look to rebound after an embarrassing showing against the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s been a rough recent stretch for the Jazz. Utah has lost their last three games by an average of 29.4 points.
The Pistons appeared to have turned a corner this season following years of struggling. Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season, but if the season were to end today, the Pistons would qualify for the play-in tournament.
Utah will be facing a pair of familiar faces tonight. Ex-Jazzmen Malik Beasly and Simone Fontecchio will suit up in a Pistons uniform. Fontecchio averages 6.4 points per game in his third season in the NBA. Fontecchio was traded last season for a second-round pick that netted Filipowski. Beasley is coming off his best game of the year, in which he scored a season of 28 points in an overtime win against the Miami Heat. The oddsmakers are anticipating a close game. Detroit is being pegged as a 4.5-point favorite. The tip-off is at 5:00 pm MT.