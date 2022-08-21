There's some good news for Utah Jazz fans that are burned out on what seems to be the endless trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell. The FIBA World Championships start on August 25 and feature some current Jazz players along with some fan favorites of the past.

Jordan Clarkson will be leading the Philippines for his first FIBA tournament. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian games, where he averaged 26 points per game and led his team to a fifth-place finish. He qualifies as the team's naturalized player as his grandmother was born in Bacolor Pampanga, Philippines.

Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic will be playing for Croatia where he will team up with Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac. Bogdanovic is a familiar face on the Croatian National Team and most recently averaged 25.3 points per game at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fans that are unfamiliar with Simone Fontecchio can get their first glimpse at the newly acquired Jazz man when he takes the floor for his home country Italy. Fontecchio is experienced in world tournaments and will be the player that opponents will be keying in on. He played in the 2020 Olympics Basketball tournament in Saitama, Japan, where he averaged 22.3 points per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be suiting for Canada, where he was born and raised. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard came to the United States in his high school years and played his college ball at Virginia Tech. He does have some international experience playing in the 2016 FIBA under 18 Championship and the 2021 Olympic qualifiers.

The newly acquired 2020 first-round pick Leandro Bolmaro will be representing Argentina. Jazz fans were introduced to Bolmaro in the recent NBA Summer League and can become more familiar with the 6-foot-5 shooting guard over the next three weeks. Bolmaro was part of the blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves involving Rudy Gobert.

Speaking of Gobert, Jazz Nation can watch its old fan-favorite play for fourth-ranked France. Gobert is no stranger to the international stage, and France will be one of the leading candidates to win it all.

There will be a lot of basketball played over the next few weeks to help Jazz fans keep their mind off of what has been an unprecedented offseason.

