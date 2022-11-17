Skip to main content

Jazz Predicted to Make Playoffs by New ESPN Analytics Model

Don't count the Utah Jazz out just yet.

ESPN is sold on the Utah Jazz making the playoffs in 2022-23, as their BPI playoff odds have the team pegged with an 88.7% chance of making the playoffs.

The BPI Playoff Odds are based on ESPN's NBA Basketball Power Index (BPI), which measures team strength developed by the media giant's analytics team.

In this model, the remainder of the season is simulated 10,000 times based on the Jazz's current record and upcoming schedule. When it all shakes out, ESPN has Utah as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

Jazz fans might not be so confident in that projection as Utah has dropped their last three after a 10-3 start, but getting in the play-in tournament can be done by just beating out the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After that, all bets are off as parity in the league has reached levels that the NBA hasn't seen in a long time.

The Jazz's schedule has been a rough one out of the gates, and fans certainly will take a 10-6 start with 10 out of their first 16 games being on the road. This upcoming 10-day stretch doesn't get any easier as the Jazz play in two back-to-backs against teams projected to make the playoffs — the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns (twice).

The Jazz will be looking to end their three-game skid on Friday night against the Suns in Salt Lake City. The Suns will be without starting forward Cameron Johnson and potentially All-Star Chris Paul, who’s missed the last four games with a heel injury.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT,

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Insider Answers on Whether it's Time to Hit the Panic Button

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tries to get past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Knicks: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) shoots the ball past New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 118-111 Loss to Knicks

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) keeps the ball away from New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss

By Chad Jensen
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Knicks Update Mitchell Robinson's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Will Hardy has 'Whole League Flummoxed'

By Chad Jensen
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) rebounds the ball in front of Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Jarred Vanderbilt Sounds Off on Joel Embiid's 'Favorable' Calls

By Patrick Byrnes
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives past Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

3 Winners, 2 Losers in Jazz's 105-98 Loss to 76ers

By Patrick Byrnes