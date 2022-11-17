Jazz Predicted to Make Playoffs by New ESPN Analytics Model

ESPN is sold on the Utah Jazz making the playoffs in 2022-23, as their BPI playoff odds have the team pegged with an 88.7% chance of making the playoffs.

The BPI Playoff Odds are based on ESPN's NBA Basketball Power Index (BPI), which measures team strength developed by the media giant's analytics team.

In this model, the remainder of the season is simulated 10,000 times based on the Jazz's current record and upcoming schedule. When it all shakes out, ESPN has Utah as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

Jazz fans might not be so confident in that projection as Utah has dropped their last three after a 10-3 start, but getting in the play-in tournament can be done by just beating out the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings.

After that, all bets are off as parity in the league has reached levels that the NBA hasn't seen in a long time.

The Jazz's schedule has been a rough one out of the gates, and fans certainly will take a 10-6 start with 10 out of their first 16 games being on the road. This upcoming 10-day stretch doesn't get any easier as the Jazz play in two back-to-backs against teams projected to make the playoffs — the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns (twice).

The Jazz will be looking to end their three-game skid on Friday night against the Suns in Salt Lake City. The Suns will be without starting forward Cameron Johnson and potentially All-Star Chris Paul, who’s missed the last four games with a heel injury.

