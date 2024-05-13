Jazz Post-NBA Lottery Mock Draft: Who the Experts Pick at No. 10
Nobody anticipated this. Despite only a 6.7% chance of regressing to the No. 10 spot in the 2024 NBA draft, the Utah Jazz found a way to make it happen. The silver lining is in what's considered a weak draft class, the Jazz still may get the same player at No. 10 as they would at eight.
That said, the NBA pundits haven't taken long to come out with their new mock drafts since the reshuffle. Let's look at who the experts have the Jazz picking at No. 10 in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report - SF Dalton Knecht Tennessee
"Later in the lottery, teams may start to value certainty over upside. And Dalton Knecht is perceived as one of the surest bets on the board with 6'6" size, elite shotmaking and huge scoring outputs against quality opponents, including 37 points against Purdue, 40 against Kentucky, 39 against Auburn, 31 against South Carolina, 39 against Florida and 37 against North Carolina. Few players in the draft spent more time running off screens than Knecht. He has a skill and mentality that should create an easy fit and quick transition to the next level." -- Jonathan Wasserman
The Ringer - SG Stephon Castle UConn
"Keyonte George was a mid-first-round pick hit last year, and Castle could be the perfect complement with his defense-first abilities. Castle needs to improve as a shooter but brings just about everything else the Jazz could use next to George."
- "High-feel playmaker who controls tempo by playing at his own pace. He’ll change rhythm and can decelerate with ease, showcasing excellent body control and footwork on drives. With his great size and strength, he can plow through defenders, too."
- "Makes the simple play with skip passes, kick-outs, and interior feeds. With spacing he should thrive in the pick-and-roll, more like he did at the high school level, when his playmaking was more heavily emphasized than it's been in his time as a UConn freshman." -- Kevin O'Connor
Yahoo Sports - SF Cody Williams Colorado
"Williams, the younger brother of forward Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder dealt with injuries during his one year at Colorado, but showed promising upside during the NCAA tournament with how well he defended in both transition and half-court sets. He has a solid two-dribble pull-up and promising potential as an outside shooter." - Krysten Peek
CBS Sports - PG Isaiah Collier USC
"Collier gives the Jazz a downhill point of attack presence at the point guard positions whose skill set reminds a bit of Collin Sexton. His motor runs hot and he adds an element of explosiveness that makes it difficult for teams to defend'. - Kyle Boone
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!