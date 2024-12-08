Jazz Predicted to Pick 'Brandon Miller' Comp in Latest Mock
Is it too early for Utah Jazz fans to look at the latest NBA mock drafts? Not when your favorite team has three first-round draft picks and won't be participating in the 2025 postseason.
Jonathan Wasserman of The Bleacher Report did an extensive first-round mock draft with some nice comparisons for three players pegged to start their careers in Salt Lake City. Let’s see who could suit up in a Jazz uniform next season.
F- Ace Bailey - Rutgers
Pro Comparison Brandon Miller
The scouting report on Ace Bailey doesn't appear to have changed since high school. He continues to put up points off high-level shotmaking. His 6'10" size and release point create consistent advantages around the perimeter, where he's a threat to connect from NBA range on pull-ups or fallaways.
It's also no surprise he's taken 62 jump shots to just 14 field-goal attempts at the rim. His confidence can seemingly work for and against him, but he's still efficient converting from outside and at the rim using his size and athleticism for finishing.
Bailey is still bound to turn some teams off with the catch-and-hold iso play and lack of interest in playmaking (four assists in 204 minutes). But he's also too talented of a scorer to nitpick too hard at 18 years old.
G - Ben Saraf - Israel
Pro Comparison - Manu Ginobili
Ben Saraf had an up-and-down November alternating efficient scoring games with ones where his shot and finishes wouldn't drop.
He should remain firmly in the first-round discussion after this summer's MVP showing at the U18 European Championships, and then showing he could continue getting to spots, hitting jumpers and setting up teammates in Germany's top league.
Saraf is shifty with the ball and improvises well. Even through off games, he's looked consistently threatening with shooting off the catch and dribble. And despite limited explosion showing at the rim, he's still shown he can convert with adjustments and tough finishes.
Teams may question his athleticism and shooting mechanics for NBA three-point range, but he can still be effective against pros at 18 years old, and his crafty playmaking (35.0 assist percentage) can act as a nice cushion in case the scoring doesn't fully translate.
F - Rasheer Flemming - Saint Josephs
Pro Comparison Chris Boucher
Coming off a career-high 25 points against Princeton, Rasheer Fleming is now up to 40.6 percent from three while continuing to use his 240-pound frame for finishing, offensive rebounding, low-post scoring and defensive playmaking.
Scouts have caught on, and if the shooting continues—he does look confident and fluid spotting up from the corners and popping out to the wings—interest is bound to build in a 6'9" power forward who spaces the floor and wins around the basket.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!