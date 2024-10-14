Jazz Provide Injury Updates on Keyonte George & Isaiah Collier
The Utah Jazz got some good news on the injury front on Monday. According to the Jazz, George is expected to be available in Tuesday’s preseason contest versus the Sacramento Kings.
“Keyonte George underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on his left knee and the results were negative,” the Jazz announced. “He has returned to on court activities and is expected to be available for tomorrow’s preseason game vs Sacramento.”
The injury sustained in Utah’s 107-102 victory versus the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night appeared much worse than it was. George had to be helped off the court after slipping during a crossover dribble attempt.
However, the initial diagnosis was that George suffered a mild knee sprain. Jazz fans can now breathe a big sigh of relief after last week's scare.
The news on Isaiah Collier's hamstring injury, which occurred Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, wasn’t as upbeat.
“Isaiah Collier underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) which revealed a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days,” the Jazz announced.
That’s a big blow for Collier, who started the game in San Antonio due to George’s injury. In a season that Utah will be focussing on the youth movement, Collier will want to get back on the court sooner rather than later.
Utah will host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night before playing it final preseason game on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. Utah's first regular season game will be on October 23 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.