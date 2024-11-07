Jazz Issue Lauri Markkanen Injury Update Ahead of Bucks Game
It's been a few games since we've seen Lauri Markkanen in action for the Utah Jazz, but it looks as if that status could change as we head into Thursday night's contest vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.
During the Jazz's regular season matchup against the Sacramento Kings on October 29th, Markkanen suffered from lingering back spasms that have spanned across Utah's past three games, a stretch where the team has gone 1-2 without him.
However, according to the Jazz's latest injury report, Markkanen is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Markkanen has started his third season in Salt Lake City averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 38.5% shooting from the field and 45.0% shooting from deep within four games. While he hasn't begun his year off as the most efficient scorer, it's hard to expect such a streak to continue much further into the 2024-25 campaign, especially considering his strong numbers shooting the ball from the past two seasons.
Getting his presence back in the lineup will no doubt be a big boost for the Jazz on both sides of the ball, but it seems to be a situation Utah doesn't want to rush. If Markkanen ends up not ready to go, there's a good chance we see rookie Kyle Filipowski secure his fourth start of the season in his place.
Expect Markkanen's injury status to soon get finalized with the Bucks tilt looming in just under 24 hours.
