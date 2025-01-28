Jazz Represented in Rising Stars Game for All-Star Weekend
The Utah Jazz will be getting some representation in this year's All-Star weekend. Second-year player Keyonte George has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game.
George is having a solid season in his second year in Salt Lake City. The first-round pick out of Baylor is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 assists on 38.4% shooting from the field. In his last 10 games, he's averaging 18.8 points, but his efficiency is still an issue. George only shoots 34.8% from the field and 29.6% from long distance during that 10-game stretch.
George recently lost his starting job to rookie Isaiah Collier. Whether that’s permanent remains to be seen, but it is something to watch moving forward. Despite not being named as a starter, George still logged 33 and 31 minutes in the games where he came off the bench.
Along with some efficiency issues, George has struggled on the defensive end of the court since becoming a pro. George boasts a defensive rating of 121.7 this season. Utah ranks last in that category in the league. However, George just turned 21 in November, and there's still plenty of time to iron out the wrinkles in his game.
This will be the second straight year the Jazz will have some representation. Last year, George and Walker Kessler participated.
Other notables playing this season are Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, and Brandon Miller. This year's game will be played on February 14 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
