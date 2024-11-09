Jazz Reveal Injury Status of Keyonte George vs. Spurs
The Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from their latest loss on Thursday, this time going against the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in nine games this season.
However, as shown in the newest injury report from the Jazz, the team could be without one of their key starters in the fourth of their four-game road trip.
According to the Jazz's injury report, second-year guard Keyonte George has been listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. George is a new addition to the IR for Utah, and has yet to miss a game this season.
George has started his second year in Utah averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 33.2% shooting from the field, also starting each of their eight games this season.
His efficiency has been up and down across this new season, but we've also seen some flashes of just how dominant George can be in scoring the ball. In the Jazz's first and only win of the season, it was George who led Utah's efforts in scoring with 33 points on six three-pointers. Without his services in the lineup, it would inevitably be a big hit to Will Hardy's offense.
In the event George isn't good to go, expect Jordan Clarkson to potentially start alongside Collin Sexton, as the former Sixth Man of the Year has already found his way into the starting lineup twice this season.
The Jazz and Spurs will tip off at 3 PM MT on Saturday.
