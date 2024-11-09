Inside The Jazz

Jazz Reveal Injury Status of Keyonte George vs. Spurs

The Utah Jazz dished some info on their starting point guard.

Jared Koch

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from their latest loss on Thursday, this time going against the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in nine games this season.

However, as shown in the newest injury report from the Jazz, the team could be without one of their key starters in the fourth of their four-game road trip.

According to the Jazz's injury report, second-year guard Keyonte George has been listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. George is a new addition to the IR for Utah, and has yet to miss a game this season.

George has started his second year in Utah averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 33.2% shooting from the field, also starting each of their eight games this season.

His efficiency has been up and down across this new season, but we've also seen some flashes of just how dominant George can be in scoring the ball. In the Jazz's first and only win of the season, it was George who led Utah's efforts in scoring with 33 points on six three-pointers. Without his services in the lineup, it would inevitably be a big hit to Will Hardy's offense.

In the event George isn't good to go, expect Jordan Clarkson to potentially start alongside Collin Sexton, as the former Sixth Man of the Year has already found his way into the starting lineup twice this season.

The Jazz and Spurs will tip off at 3 PM MT on Saturday.

Published
Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

