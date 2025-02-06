Jazz Rookie Makes History in Win Over Warriors
The Utah Jazz took home their second victory in three tries on Wednesday, taking down the Golden State Warriors 131-128, but one of the biggest stories of the night really falls on the performance of Utah's budding rookie –– Isaiah Collier.
Collier showed out in the Jazz's 12th victory of the year, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, effectively putting together an all-around effort across the board.
A 20-6-11 stat line is impressive enough, but especially so when factoring in the historical implications.
For the Jazz franchise, Collier is the first rookie to post at least 20 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists in a game in over 40 seasons.
The Jazz rookie has continued to be a force this season, especially in his last six games as a starter. Through that stretch, Collier has averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on 52.4% shooting from the field.
After scooping him up with the 28th-overall pick in this summer's draft, Collier has proven to be a steal for the Jazz and their rebuild process. He even started this season getting reps in the G League, yet he's taken those in stride and starting to find his footing as a focal point of Utah's future endeavors.
Collier wasn't the only one to show out in the Jazz's win over the Warriors. Whether it was starters like Jordan Clarkson leading the team in points with 31, Walker Kessler taking care of business with a 15-point, 18-rebound double-double, or Keyonte George making his presence felt as the sixth man with 26 points and six assists, this was an all-around effort in Utah to win their second of three games in February.
Collier and the rest of the Jazz roster will have his next chance to build on top of an impressive showing on Friday when Utah travels to face the Phoenix Suns at 8 PM MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!