Jazz Rookie Sends Bold Message to LeBron James
The jury is still out on how Utah Jazz lottery pick Cody Williams will fare in his first season as a pro, but one thing we know is that the blue-chip prospect doesn’t lack confidence. The No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft was asked about facing future Hall of Famers in his rookie campaign, and he certainly wasn’t shy about possibly going up against one of the greatest to ever do it, LeBron James.
"I’m in the NBA for a reason,” Williams told Fox News Digital. “He [LeBron James] still has to guard me, too.”
Later in the interview, Williams double-downed on his statement and logic despite the uncertainty of what lies ahead for the young rookie. If anything, you must admire the confidence of a player who is just getting his feet wet.
“But also, I’m in the NBA. I was drafted at 10 for a reason,” Williams said. “I’m not going to be star-struck at all; going to obviously respect him but going to go at him and let him know I’m supposed to be there, too.”
Williams showed flashes during this year's Summer League but may be in over his head guarding James at this stage of his career. We must still see if Williams will start with the Jazz or the Salt Lake City Stars.
That said, Jazz fans should be thrilled about landing a Williams-caliber player at No. 10. Utah’s kryptonite has been lacking length at the wing position. Drafting Taylor Hendricks and Williams in back-to-back years certainly addresses that issue. Both players boast wingspans of 7 feet, which bodes well for a team that will be looking to improve from being ranked 30th in the league in defensive rating.
Williams can also play multiple positions on the court. He has the size and length of a forward but also the skill set to be a shooting guard. Currently, Collin Sexton is penciled in as the starter at the two, but his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and it remains unknown if he has a future in Salt Lake City.
If you believe the oddsmakers, it’s a long shot that Williams breaks out in his first year. Currently, DraftKings has Williams as a 25-1 favorite of winning the Rookie of the Year Award. Eleven rookies have better odds, despite Williams being picked 10th overall.
Time will tell what will happen, but at least Williams is in a good spot. The Jazz should prioritize player development over winning basketball games, which bodes well for a player with only one year of college experience.
Jazz fans will get answers soon, with the preseason just around the corner. Utah's first game is slated for October 7 against the Houston Rockets.
