5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cuts

The Utah Jazz have some big decisions to make with only 15 players allowed on the roster.

With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game.

There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most likely to find themselves on the outside looking in?

Let’s take a look.

Jared Butler

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.

The second-year pro had an underwhelming summer league and is currently facing a log jam at the point guard position. Mike Conley, Saben Lee, Collin Sexton, and Leandro Bolmaro will compete for minutes to start the season. 

Utah tried to trade Conley, but being unable to find a suitor, the team may have sealed Butler’s fate.

Saben Lee

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Lee faces the same circumstances as Butler. The former second-round pick may be ahead of Butler on the depth chart, but still probably needs a trade in the 11th hour to make the opening day roster. 

Lee was acquired in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade and has enough of a track history where he should find his way to another roster if the Jazz decide to part ways.

Stanley Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers guard Stanley Johnson (14) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar (31) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

It looked like Johnson was on track to make the opening day roster until Kelly Olynyk was acquired from the Detroit Pistons. That put him fourth on the depth chart behind Udoka Azubuike, Walker Kessler, and Olynyk. 

It’s the wrong place at the wrong time for the well-traveled veteran. 

Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) holds onto a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center.

Butler, Lee, or Johnson could get a reprieve if the Jazz decide to part ways with Gay. This would be an expensive option, with Gay being owed a guaranteed $12.6 million over the next two years.

The Jazz starting a rebuild isn’t a fit for a veteran like Gay. The two parties could come to terms on a buyout, but even in that scenario, the Jazz would be on the hook for most of the contract.

Nikeil Alexander-Walker

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101.

NAW has proven he’s an NBA talent, but being in the last year of his contract puts him on the chopping block. The shooting guard out of Canada would also be taking away minutes from players that need live reps to develop.

The Jazz may opt to go with Butler or Lee, rather than carry a player that’s not in Utah’s long-term plans.

Unless a trade frees up some roster spots, Jazz fans should expect three out of these five players to not make the last cut.

Answers will come soon as the regular season starts in just 19 days at Vivint Arena when Utah hosts the Denver Nuggets. 

