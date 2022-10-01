With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game.

There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most likely to find themselves on the outside looking in?

Let’s take a look.

Jared Butler Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports The second-year pro had an underwhelming summer league and is currently facing a log jam at the point guard position. Mike Conley, Saben Lee, Collin Sexton, and Leandro Bolmaro will compete for minutes to start the season. Utah tried to trade Conley, but being unable to find a suitor, the team may have sealed Butler’s fate. Saben Lee Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports Lee faces the same circumstances as Butler. The former second-round pick may be ahead of Butler on the depth chart, but still probably needs a trade in the 11th hour to make the opening day roster. Lee was acquired in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade and has enough of a track history where he should find his way to another roster if the Jazz decide to part ways. Stanley Johnson Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports It looked like Johnson was on track to make the opening day roster until Kelly Olynyk was acquired from the Detroit Pistons. That put him fourth on the depth chart behind Udoka Azubuike, Walker Kessler, and Olynyk. It’s the wrong place at the wrong time for the well-traveled veteran. Rudy Gay Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Butler, Lee, or Johnson could get a reprieve if the Jazz decide to part ways with Gay. This would be an expensive option, with Gay being owed a guaranteed $12.6 million over the next two years. The Jazz starting a rebuild isn’t a fit for a veteran like Gay. The two parties could come to terms on a buyout, but even in that scenario, the Jazz would be on the hook for most of the contract. Nikeil Alexander-Walker Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

NAW has proven he’s an NBA talent, but being in the last year of his contract puts him on the chopping block. The shooting guard out of Canada would also be taking away minutes from players that need live reps to develop.

The Jazz may opt to go with Butler or Lee, rather than carry a player that’s not in Utah’s long-term plans.



Unless a trade frees up some roster spots, Jazz fans should expect three out of these five players to not make the last cut.

Answers will come soon as the regular season starts in just 19 days at Vivint Arena when Utah hosts the Denver Nuggets.

