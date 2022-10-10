Predicting Toughest Jazz Cuts Ahead of 15-Man Roster Deadline

The Utah Jazz are closing in on their final roster decisions. Saben Lee getting waived on Sunday means there are still three players on the chopping block in order to get down to the final 15-man roster.

With only two preseason games remaining, let's dive into what players might be sent packing this week.

Simone Fontecchio Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports Fontecchio had a great summer on the international stage playing for his home country Italy, but unfortunately he appears lost since arriving in Salt Lake City. Lucky for him, he a.) plays a position in need and b.) is locked into a two-year deal. Fontecchio has some work to do if he’s going to crack the rotation, but he’s safe to make the initial roster because of his high ceiling. Cody Zeller Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports Zeller was brought in to add depth to the center position, but this was before the trade that brought Kelly Olynyk to Salt Lake City. That puts Zeller fourth on the depth chart at center. It’s a day late and a dollar short this time around for the veteran. Jared Butler Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports Butler has been underwhelming since being drafted in the second round in 2021 with the 40th pick. He has a skill set that translates to the NBA, which would make it hard to let him go, but he's a part of a young and crowded backcourt. Being a part of a rebuild initially put Butler in a good spot. However, not being able to trade Mike Conley paired with acquiring Collin Sexton could spell the end of Butler’s tenure with Utah. Stanley Johnson NBA.com Initially, Johnson appeared to have a long shot of making the roster, but he did play 15 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers and performed well. Also, he can play the three and the four which are positions the Jazz could use some depth. If the Jazz don't feel Fontecchio is NBA-ready, then keeping Johnson this season makes a lot of sense. Leandro Bolmaro Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Bolmaro came to Salt Lake City in the Rudy Gobert trade and is on the bubble. First-round draft picks that are in their second year are usually safe from being waived, but Bolmaro only getting ten minutes of action in the first two preseason games was eye-opening. It appears Bolmarois at the tail end of the pecking order on the depth chart and could be on his way out. Rudy Gay Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If we're going off of performance on the court, then Gay would be let go, but we’re not the ones writing the checks. The Jazz would be on the hook for $12 million if they decide to keep Gay, or they could cut bait and keep a player that may develop into something.

This one could go either way, but my money is on Gay being waived or bought out.

From the outside looking in, it could be Zeller, Gay, and Bolmaro on their way out. Butler barely makes it because he’s homegrown and has a high ceiling due to his ability to create his own shot.

Players have two more games to make their case as the Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, followed by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.