Jazz Rout Grizzlies 121-105: What we Learned



The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA.

Lauri Markkann scored 31 points while grabbing 12 rebounds, and Utah collectively hit 19 three-pointers as the Jazz routed the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-105 on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

The game was close until about nine minutes left in the second quarter when Utah went on a 31-13 run to take a 61-44 halftime lead.

In the second half, Utah played like the team that wanted to be there, while the Grizzlies appeared disengaged and lethargic. The game was never close as Utah stretched the lead to 24 points at one point.

What did we learn from Utah's dominant victory? Let’s break it down.

Malik Beasley Continues to Shine

Beasley appears to be getting more comfortable with his role as a Jazzman. The shooting guard acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade has been in double figures in six out of eight games coming off the bench.

The Jazz front office will have a tough decision in regard to Beasley’s future. Utah could certainly get an asset back by using Beasley as a trade chip, but the Jazz may want to offer the three-point specialist a contract, considering he’s only 25 years old and the Danny Ainge rebuild may be short-lived.

Beasley finished Monday night's game with 18 points on 58% shooting.

Home Cooking

The Jazz continued their winning ways at home as they improved to 4-0 at Vivint Arena. What may be more impressive is Utah's average margin of victory is 11.5 points per game, and the team has done it against projected playoff opponents in the Denver Nuggets and twice against the Grizzlies.

The Jazz crowd is bringing the energy as if every game matters, and the players are feeding off of it. Through eight games, there’s been enough of a sample size where Jazz fans should be excited.

Mike Conley Leads by Example

The Jazz were rumored to be shopping their veteran point guard all summer, but not finding a taker might be a blessing in disguise. Conley has given the Jazz a calm presence on the floor and a mentor for the younger players in the locker room.

Conley particularly has taken newcomer point guard Collin Sexton under his wing.

“I feel like me and him (Sexton) have gotten pretty close over the last month or so," Conley said via Eric Walden of the Salt Lake City Tribune. “Just really trying to pay attention to the details of the game for him, because physically, he’s got a lot of gifts, as we know. And I just try to [help] the game slow down for him a little bit.”

On Monday night, Conley finished the game with 15 points, while knocking down five three-pointers. But his most impressive stat was zero turnovers in 30 minutes of action.

Markkanen Playing at All-Star Level

Markkanen continues to make a case to represent the Jazz as an All-Star this year. Initially, the Jazz felt like they were getting a solid role player, but the 7-foot sharpshooter is showing he’s much more than that.

On Monday night, Markkanen had his best game of the year with 31 points on 68.8% shooting, while grabbing 12 rebounds. He's under team control through 2025.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.