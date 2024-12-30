Jazz Select Athletic Wing in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The competition for a top-five draft draft pick is stiff this season for the bottom dwellers of the NBA. As bad as the Utah Jazz has been this season, four teams still would have better lottery odds than Utah if the season were to end today.
Tankathon.com put together its most updated mock draft with the Jazz in the five-hole and predicted Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe to be starting his NBA career in Salt Lake City. Edgecombe is averaging 11.7 and 5.9 rebounds per game in his freshman year at Baylor.
Edgecombe is an elite athlete who excels in transition and can put pressure on the rim. The Jazz have been drafting wings who can play a positionless style of basketball. He’s a player who fits the mold of what the Jazz drafted with their lottery pick in 2024, Cody Williams. He's also considered one of the best defensive players in the draft. Utah has struggled mightily on defense since starting its rebuild in 2022.
Edgecombe has the high ceiling the rebuilding Jazz is looking for, but some areas need work before making an impact at the NBA level. As a three-point shooter, Edgecombe is only shooting 28.6% this season and 40.6% from the field.
Landing at five would be a big disappointment for the Jazz. Before this year, it was made clear that this year's focus would be centered around developing Utah’s youth. The consensus on most mock drafts is that Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper are the top three selections. Arguably, there’s a drop-off in talent starting with pick No. 4.
This past weekend, the battle for lottery odds became more competitive due to the Brooklyn Nets trading Dorian Finney-Smith. Also, we can expect Cameron Johnson to be dealt prior to the February 6 trade deadline. Brooklyn is four games removed from leapfrogging Utah regarding lottery odds.
The Jazz have been fortunate to stay competitive for a top pick. Utah had fourth-quarter leads in its last two losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. They also cut the lead to one point in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton are the most likely candidates to be moved before the deadline. Utah can afford to be somewhat patient, but if they string some wins together, expect them to be more aggressive with its tanking approach.
It's a pivotal year for Utah. The Jazz are in possession of three first-rounders and a ton of cap space if they can get off of Clarkson and Collins's contract. We can expect more rumors circulating around Salt Lake City until the deadline.