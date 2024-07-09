Jazz Shopping Walker Kessler for First-Round Pick per Insider
The rumors of the Utah Jazz parting ways with Walker Kessler won't go away. The latest comes from NBA reporter Ian Begley of SNYt, who reports that the Jazz have been in talks with other teams about moving on from Kessler and want at least a first-round pick in return.
"The Knicks had been in touch with Utah, had some interest in Walker Kessler, the big man, as a potential solution for them at the backup five, but teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Kessler in these conversations that had gone on earlier in the offseason. So that's going to be a tough price for the Knicks to meet or match. I would assume they wouldn't be able to get that deal done."
The chatter about Utah possibly trading Kessler has been consistent this offseason. There's been rumblings that Kessler wasn't pleased about being removed from the starting lineup last season. Even though he's played well since landing in Salt Lake City, the problem could stem from his skill set meshing with the offense that Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy likes to run.
Utah likes to run a five-out offense, with the bigs able to space the floor. Kessler struggles as a three-point shooter, and unless that changes, the third-year Jazzman could be regulated to a permanent backup role. Last season, the Jazz started John Collins at the five, and Taylor Hendricks is another player who can fill that role, too.
Also, the Jazz's announcement that Kessler would play in this year's Summer League as a third-year pro raised eyebrows. That's not something you see too often, especially from a player who's proven himself a solid NBA player.
If the Jazz are shopping Kessler, it would be surprising that they couldn't fetch at least one first-round pick in return. Kessler is an elite rim protector and was one of Utah's brightest spots in his rookie year. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points while blocking 2.4 blocks a game and is still in his rookie contract.
Lastly, if Utah is having a problem getting a first-round pick for Kessler, what does this mean for Jordan Clarkson? The rumor mill has been quiet about the former Sixth Man of the Year, and if Utah is having a problem getting a first-round pick for Kessler, then getting an asset back for Clarkson is most likely not in the cards, either.
This all adds up to Utah's current roster not being a finished product as we approach the 2024-25 season. Jazz fans can anticipate at least one roster reshuffle before the new season gets underway.
