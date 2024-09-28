Report: Utah Jazz Sign Taevion Kinsey to Exhibit 10 Contract
The Utah Jazz continue to bring in their Exhibit 10 additions ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
According to a recent release from the team, the Jazz have signed forward Taevion Kinsey to an Exhibit 10 deal ahead of next week's training camp.
Kinsey, a 6-foot-5 guard from Marshall, was with the Salt Lake City Stars last season, a campaign where he amassed 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field and 18% shooting from deep. Kinsey was previously brought onto a two-way deal earlier this summer, was waived, and now ultimately finds his way back to Utah.
Kinsey was a five-year player at Marshall, where he finished his career with 130 games played, averaging a combined 17.1 points a night, along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
The Jazz's newest addition will join alongside the Jazz's previous signings via Exhibit 10 in Max Abmas and Isaiah Wong heading into Utah's training camp next week and will likely be gearing towards joining aboard the Stars once again in the G League ranks.
Earlier this week, the Jazz decided to sign and waive multiple Exhibit 10 players with Babacar Sane, Dane Goodwin, and Keshawn Justice, yet they'll likely find their way back to the Stars even with their announced release from the main roster.
Utah Jazz training camp officially gets underway on Tuesday, October 1st.
