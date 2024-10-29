Jazz F Taylor Hendricks Carted Off Court After Gruesome Leg Injury
There’s some unfortunate news regarding injuries for the Utah Jazz. At the 5:59 mark of the third quarter, 2023 lottery pick Taylor Hendricks sustained a leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks that will sideline him for an extended period. Hendricks had to be transported off the court on a stretcher. Hendricks’ teammates were visibly emotional after the incident.
Hendricks is entering his second year as a Jazzman after being taken ninth overall in the 2023 overall draft. In his rookie year, Hendricks spent some time with the Salt Lake City Stars before finishing the year with the Jazz.
Hendricks earned a starting position for the new season in the Jazz's rebuilding year. The Jazz need a player who can defend the opponent's best offensive player, and Hendricks has been asked to play that role. It’s really unfortunate for a player who was positioned to get plenty of developmental minutes in his sophomore season with Utah.
Rookie Kyle Filipowski replaced Hendricks after the injury and should see a spike in minutes. There’s also an opportunity for John Collins to replace Hendricks as the starter. Collins started for the Jazz as the center and power forward positions last year. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Hendricks.
