Jazz-Thunder Injury Report: Multiple Contributors Ruled Out
On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz (4-16) will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-5) in what looks to be a lopsided affair. The Jazz, fresh off a rollercoaster loss their last time out, are tied for the second-fewest wins in the league, while the Thunder sit atop the Western Conference standings. Despite this, the Thunder have been bitten by the injury bug this year.
Chet Holmgren (pelvic fracture), Alex Caruso (right hip strain), Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain), and Ousmane Dieng (right ring finger fracture) have all been ruled out for the contest. Each player is a key piece of the Thunder rotation.
In Holmgren’s absence, new signee Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up in a major way. The former Knicks center was the prize of OKCs summer, giving them an infusion of rebounding, passing, and toughness.
There are no surprises on the injury front for the Utah Jazz as Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis) and Kyle Filipowski (lower leg inflammation) remain sidelined. Additionally, Cody Williams is out for the contest as he is still on assignment with the Salt Lake City Stars, the team’s G-League affiliate.
The Jazz have leaned on veterans John Collins and Drew Eubanks in Filipowski’s absence. As a starter this year, Collins is averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He has been a major bright spot for the Jazz this year. He could be a big part of the team’s game plan against a Thunder frontline, missing some key pieces.
We’ll have to wait slightly longer to see brothers Cody and Jalen Williams suit up against one another. While it would have been fun to see it this early in the season, it’s just a matter of time until it comes to fruition. The Jazz sent Cody down to get some valuable experience, with his NBA minutes dwindling due to rookie struggles. Their next chance to share the floor comes on January 22nd.
Tip-off is at 6:00 pm MT.
