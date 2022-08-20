Skip to main content

Report: Two Other Jazz Players Named as Likely Trade Pieces 'In the Next 6 Months'

The Jazz are an epicenter for swirling trade rumors.

ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst is sticking to his guns on the notion that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell will be traded this year.

Windhorst shared his insight on the Rich Eisen show.

“I was pretty sure then the Jazz were going to trade Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and I still stand by that," Windhorst told Eisen. 

Windhorst then pivoted to his thoughts on Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley.

“I don’t know if they’ll be able to execute that but I expect you would also see Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic traded at some point in the next six months," Windhorst said. 

Windhorst was the first NBA insider that suspected that the Jazz were heading towards a rebuild after the Royce O’Neale trade to the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, it appeared as a minor reshuffle of the roster, but Windhorst had some inside intel that proved otherwise.

The blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade happened one week later, and the Mitchell rumors haven’t stopped since.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bogdanovic is in his last year with the Jazz, and it’s a given that he’ll be moved at some point in the season. Jazz executive Danny Ainge could use Bogdanovic to help facilitate a Mitchell trade by bringing in a third team, or he could wait until the trade deadline and get a draft pick back from a team contending for a title.

Conley’s situation is a little more tricky. He still has two years left on his deal that expires when he’s 36. 

If the Jazz can’t move Conley this summer, a trade to a contender at the deadline would be plausible, but he will have to play well for Utah if he’s going to draw any interest.

This could put first-year head coach Will Hardy between a rock and a hard place. Giving Conley starter minutes could increase his trade value, but at the expense of young players that need live reps to develop.

All of this speculation may be putting the cart before the horse, but these are the conversations the Jazz front office is having behind closed doors as we wait for the Mitchell domino to fall. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

Deciphering 3 Hot Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How the LeBron James Extension Affects the Jazz in 2022-23

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Utah Jazz Full 2022-23 Schedule Released

By Patrick Byrnes
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Need to Jump into Tank Mode with Both Feet

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

How the Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade Negotiations Benefits Jazz

By James Lewis
Italy player Simone Fontecchio (13) reacts after a made three point basket during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.
News

How the Simone Fontecchio Signing Could Pay Dividends for Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react after a call in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena.
News

Predicting Who Steps Up as No. 2 Option for Jazz in 2022-23

By Andrew Rembacz